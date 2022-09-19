AAI AERO Result 2022 Download Link: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) has declared the result of the Computer Based test held for the post of Junior Executive(Air Traffic control). Candidates can download the AAI ATC JE Result 2022 from the official website —www.aai.aero. A total of 400 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the earlier notification, the Computer Based Examination for Junior Executive (Air Traffic control) posts was conducted on July 27, 2022.Also Read - UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

“The candidates bearing following Roll Numbers have been shortlisted for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances on the basis of performance in Computer Based Test held on 27.07.2022,” AAI in an official notification said. Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

Direct Link: Check Steps to Download AAI ATC JE Result 2022

How to Download AAI ATC JE Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Airports Authority of India at aai.aero.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RESULT FOR COMPUTER BASED TEST FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022.”

A new PDF Document will be displayed on the screen.

Your AAI ATC JE Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The link for downloading the call letters for Documents Verification, Voice Test, and Testing for Psychoactive Substances will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs shortly. Also Read - TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at tsecet.nic.in; Direct Link Here

AAI JE ATC Cut Off Marks 2022