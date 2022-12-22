Top Recommended Stories
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply For 596 Posts at aai.aero; GATE Qualified Eligible
AAI Recruitment 2022 at aai.aero: Interested candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website at aai.aero.
AAI Recruitment 2022 at aai.aero: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Junior Executive. Interested candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website at aai.aero. The last date to submit the application form is January 21, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 596 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Opening date for Online Registration of Application: December 22, 2022
- Last date for submission of On-line Application: January 23, 2022
- Availability of Schedule for Document Verification Will be announced on AAI Website- www.aai.aero
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Vacancy
Name of the posts and number of vacancies
- Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 62 posts
- Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 84 posts
- Junior Executive (Electronics): 440 posts
- Junior Executive (Architecture): 10 posts
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Eligibility Criteria
Check Educational Qualification
- Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil
- Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pay Scale
- PAY SCALE (IDA): Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs.40000-3%-140000 (E-1)
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Job Notification
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Selection Process
- Candidates can apply for the posts of Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical) and Junior Executive (Electronics) on the basis of either GATE 2020 or GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 and for the post of Junior Executive (Architecture) on the basis of GATE 2022. For more details, please refer to the detailed notification shared above.
Airports Authority of India (AAI)Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Candidates are required to apply Online through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab “CAREERS”.
- Visit the official website at www.aai.aero
- On the homepage, click on the “Careers” tab
- Look for the registration link.
- Register yourself and proceed to fill out the application form
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
