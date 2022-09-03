AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is hiring candidates for Junior Assistant (Office), Senior Assistant (Official Language), and others posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The last date to submit the application form is September 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 156 vacant posts will be filled. Once the application is submitted, candidates automatically will be redirected to the PayU gateway to deposit the fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net

Only candidates who are Domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep islands can apply for the above post. The eligibility with respect to age, educational qualification, and Experience will be determined as of 25/08/2022.

Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application: September 01, 2022

Last Date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking etc.(Payment of Application Fee through PayU): September 30, 2022

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies is tentative.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132 posts

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10 posts

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: 01 posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Salary

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4 : 31000-92000

: 31000-92000 Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4 : 31000-92000

: 31000-92000 Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 36000-110000

36000-110000 Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: 36000-110000

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks (OR) ii) 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks.

10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks (OR) ii) 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks. Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi.

Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi. Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: Graduates preferably B.Com with computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Graduates preferably B.Com with computer training course of 03 to 06 months. Senior Assistant (Official Language)NE-6: Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory /optional subjects at graduation level.

Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory /optional subjects at graduation level. Centres for Computer Based Test: (Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, Vijayawada,

Application Fee

Application fee of Rs.1000 (Rupees One Thousand only) to be paid by the Candidates belonging to UR,OBC, EWS category.

No application fee is required to be paid by Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Person with disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted.

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Selection Procedure

For more details, candidates are advised to check the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before 11, September 30, 2022, through the official website — aai.aero.