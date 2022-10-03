AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process will begin from October 12. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 47 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidate should fill up all the desired information i.e. Post Applied, candidate name, email id, mobile number, etc. correctly. Candidates can check the vacancy, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

AAI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Registration & Profile Creation [Separate registration is required applying for multiple posts] (Step I): 12.10.2022

Completion of Application form with login details received in register email ID (Step II): 10.11.2022

Payment of application fee (If applicable): 10.11.2022

Tentative Date of online examination: will be announced on AAI website www.aai.aero)

Airports Authority of India AAI Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Senior Assistant (Electronics) NE-6 : 09 posts

09 posts Senior Assistant (Accounts)NE-6: 06 posts

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 32 posts

Airports Authority of India Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Senior Assistant (Electronics) NE-6: Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering from a Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India. Two (02) years relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering from a Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India. Two (02) years relevant experience in the concerned discipline. Senior Assistant (Accounts): Graduate preferably B. Com with computer training course of 3 to 6 months.b) Two (02) years’ relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Graduate preferably B. Com with computer training course of 3 to 6 months.b) Two (02) years’ relevant experience in the concerned discipline. Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 10th Pass + 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile / Fire with minimum 50 % marks from a Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India.

Airports Authority of India Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection procedure through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 346 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Read Details Here

DIRECT Link: Download Authority of India Recruitment Notification

Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible applicants are required to apply through the Online Application Link available on www.aai.aero under tab “Careers”. No application through any other mode will be accepted. No documents are required to be sent to AAI in connection with the application, other than specified. Only candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Sikkim States can apply for the above posts. Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at ireda.in Till Oct 21. Check Eligibility Here