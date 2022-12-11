AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 364 Posts at aai.aero. Read Details Here

AAI Recruitment 2022 at aai.aero: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the AAI at aai.aero.

Airports Authority of India is Hiring.

AAI Recruitment 2022 at aai.aero: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the AAI at aai.aero. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 364 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process will begin on December 22. The last date to submit the application form is January 21, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date for Online Registration of Application: December 22, 2022

Last date for submission of On-line Application: January 21, 2023

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: Will be announced on AAI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Vacancy

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Manager (Official Language): 02 posts

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 04 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 02 posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Official Language): Post-Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively

as a Subject at Degree Level OR Post-Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory / elective subject at Degree Level.

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): Full Time Regular Bachelors' Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline.(Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

Junior Executive (Official Language): Post-Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level or Post-Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory / elective subject at Degree Level.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Airports Authority of India (AAI)Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply Online through the link available on www.aai.aero under the tab “CAREERS”.

Visit the official website at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the “Careers” tab

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself and proceed to fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.