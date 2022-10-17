AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of SeniorAssistant (Official Language), Junior Assistant (Human Resource), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of the AAI at www.aai.aero. Only Indian Nationals who are domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Goa can apply for the above posts. A total of 55 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is November 14. For more details, check the notification shared below in the article.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Pay Scale, Application Link Here

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date for Online Registration of Application: October 15, 2022

Last date for submission of On-line Application: November 14, 2022

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: Will be announced on AAI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Senior Assistant (Official Language) (NE-06): 06 posts

Junior Assistant (Human Resource) (NE-04): 07 posts

Senior Assistant (Operations) (NE-06): 04 posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-06): 03 posts

Senior Assistant ( Finance) (NE-06): 12 posts

Junior Assistant (Fire Services)(NE-04): 23 posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Official Language) (NE-06): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR Masters in any subject apart fromHindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optionalsubjects at graduation level.

Junior Assistant (Human Resource) (NE-04): Graduate + 30/25 W.P.M. English/ Hindi Typing speed.

Senior Assistant (Operations) (NE-06): Graduate with possession of Light Motor Vehicle licence valid as on 30.09.2022. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and the selection process through the notification shared below.

Airports Authority of India (AAI)Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply Online through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab "CAREERS". No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances.