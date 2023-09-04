Home

Education

AAI Recruitment 2023: Registration For 342 Jr Executive, Sr Asst And Other Posts Ends Today At aai.aero, Direct Link Inside

AAI Recruitment 2023: Registration For 342 Jr Executive, Sr Asst And Other Posts Ends Today At aai.aero, Direct Link Inside

AAI Recruitment 2023: Candidates willing to register for the post of Jr. Assistant, Sr. Assistant, and others can pay a fee of Rs 1,000 and apply for the same.

AAI recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 342 vacancies in the department.

AAI Recruitment 2023: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Jr. Assistant (Office), Sr. Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre) and others will be concluded today, September 4 by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Candidates willing to apply must complete their application process at the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero at the earliest. To apply for the post candidates must login using their registration number and password followed by the captcha displayed on the screen. It is to be noted that the AAI recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 342 vacancies in the department.

Trending Now

AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (Office): 09 posts

You may like to read

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 09 posts

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 66 posts

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03 posts

Junior Executive (Law): 18 posts

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details related to the recruitment in the official notification mentioned below:

Here’s the official notification.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

For the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant, candidates must be at least 30 years of age as of September 4. For the post of Junior Executive, the maximum age limit is 27 years as of September 4.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST) at the time of registration. However, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disabilities candidates and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI or female candidates are exempt from payment of fee.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official of AAI at www.aai.aero.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ tab and click on the registration link under ADVERTISEMENT No. 03/2023 on the homepage

Step 3: After this, complete the registration process on the IBPS portal

Step 4: Once done, login to the application portal using your credentials and fill out the form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents as directed in the form and pay the prescribed application fee

Step 6: Then, hit submit and download the form for further use

Direct link to AAI recruitment 2023

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES