By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Registration For 342 Jr Executive, Sr Asst And Other Posts Ends Today At aai.aero, Direct Link Inside
AAI Recruitment 2023: Candidates willing to register for the post of Jr. Assistant, Sr. Assistant, and others can pay a fee of Rs 1,000 and apply for the same.
AAI Recruitment 2023: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Jr. Assistant (Office), Sr. Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre) and others will be concluded today, September 4 by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Candidates willing to apply must complete their application process at the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero at the earliest. To apply for the post candidates must login using their registration number and password followed by the captcha displayed on the screen. It is to be noted that the AAI recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 342 vacancies in the department.
Trending Now
AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Junior Assistant (Office): 09 posts
You may like to read
Senior Assistant (Accounts): 09 posts
Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 posts
Junior Executive (Finance): 66 posts
Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03 posts
Junior Executive (Law): 18 posts
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details related to the recruitment in the official notification mentioned below:
Here’s the official notification.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
For the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant, candidates must be at least 30 years of age as of September 4. For the post of Junior Executive, the maximum age limit is 27 years as of September 4.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST) at the time of registration. However, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disabilities candidates and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI or female candidates are exempt from payment of fee.
AAI Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official of AAI at www.aai.aero.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ tab and click on the registration link under ADVERTISEMENT No. 03/2023 on the homepage
Step 3: After this, complete the registration process on the IBPS portal
Step 4: Once done, login to the application portal using your credentials and fill out the form
Step 5: Upload all the required documents as directed in the form and pay the prescribed application fee
Step 6: Then, hit submit and download the form for further use
Direct link to AAI recruitment 2023
In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.