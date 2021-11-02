AAI WR Recruitment 2021: The Airport Authority of India(AAI), Western Region has issued a recruitment notification under which candidates will be recruited for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Diploma, and ITI Trained Apprentice.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Students Adamant on Their Demand, Urge Board to Conduct Exams Online

The AAI WR Recruitment 2021 has been issued under the Apprentices Act 1961/2014. The last date to fill the application form is Nov 30, 2021. Note, none of the application forms will be entertained after the deadline.

Candidates planning to fill the AAI WR Recruitment application form must visit the official website @aai.aero.

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 25 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 38 Posts

ITI Apprentice: 27 Posts

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: Note, candidate, applying for the post of Graduate Apprentice, an aspiring candidate must have a graduation degree, from any recognised degree.

Diploma Apprentice: Candidates applying for the post of Diploma Apprentice must have a diploma in the concerned field.

ITI Apprentice: Candidates applying for the post of ITI Apprentice should have a certificate course in a vocational course. Selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of percentage marks obtained in the examination.

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

As per the official notification, the minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years whereas the maximum age limit is 26 years, as of Oct 31, 2021.

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Salary

Depending upon the post, a candidate will be allotted his salary.

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 15,000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 12,000

ITI Trade Apprentice: 9,000

AAI WR Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

To apply, interested candidates must apply online on or before Nov 30. Those candidates who fail to provide documents, or fail to fulfill the criteria, their application form will be rejected. Candidates must register themselves on the concerned web portal of NSDC before applying for the apprenticeship training. Note, candidates who apply for more than one Trade, their application form will not be considered and therefore will be rejected.