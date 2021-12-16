Abhyudaya Bank Recruitment 2021: The Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Limited has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Management Trainee. The online application process will begin from December 20, 2021. The deadline to apply for the post is January 03, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, 15 vacant posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website, abhyudayabank.co.in.Also Read - JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key on nta.ac.in | Know Steps to Download

The online application form begins from December 20, 2021.

The last date to apply online: January 03, 2022.

The Admit Card will release on 2nd /3rd week of January 2022.

The Abhyudaya Bank MT Exam:- Last week of January 2022 or first week of February 2022.

Management Trainee: 15 Posts

Abhyudaya Bank Recruitment 2021: Salary

The Stipend for the post of “Management Trainee” for the Two years will be Rs. 35,000 pm for the first year and Rs. 40,000 pm for the second year.

Abhyudaya Bank Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

To apply for the posts, a candidate needs to pay a sum of Rs 1000 as an application fee while filling the form. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards, RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. Note, the application fee is non-refundable.

Abhyudaya Bank Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be a domicile of Maharashtra/Gujarat/Karnataka and should have been residing continuously for 5 years or more in Maharashtra/Gujarat/Karnataka prior to 01.12.2021. The candidate must have done Graduation and C.A./C.F.A. or M.B.A. / M.M.S. / P.G.D.B.M. in Finance/ Marketing/ Business Administration/ Information Technology (full time) from reputed AICTE approved Institute / University. The candidate should have an excellent track record from high school. Knowledge of English is required. Preference will be given to candidates with computer knowledge (as per assessment at the time of interview).

For more details on the Abhyudaya Bank application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click HERE: Abhyudaya Bank Detailed Notification