Scholarship 2022: Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. It is also advantageous if you plan to study abroad. It provides financial assistance to students at various levels of education whether it's academic, undergraduate, or postgraduate. Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. They may cover the entire cost of education or only a portion of it. Here is a list of scholarships a school and college student can apply for.
Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23:
Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship Program is an initiative of Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, a not-for-profit company engaged in CSR initiative(s) of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and its subsidiaries. Through this program, the motive is to provide financial assistance and education support services to students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19 to ensure continuity of their education.
Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23 Eligibility
- Applicants must be studying in Classes 1 to 12.
- Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.
- Annual family income of the applicant must be less than or equal to INR 6 lakh from all sources.
- Students who have lost their parent(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible.
- Open for Indian nationals only.
Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students 2022-23 Benefits:
- Last Date to Apply: 10-Nov-2022
- Mode of Application: Online mode
- For more details: www.b4s.in/it/ABCC3
KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022
Kotak Kanya Scholarship, a collaborative CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group companies, is being implemented with Kotak Education Foundation – Kotak Kanya Scholarship that will financially support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of the society to enable them to pursue higher education after passing out 12th standard. “Under Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022, girl students who aspire to pursue professional graduation courses from institute of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) after 12th standard will be provided scholarship to pay their academic expenses till the completion of their graduation (degree). The professional graduation (degree) courses include Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc” reads the official website.
KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022 ELIGIBILITY
- Open for girl students across India.
- Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programme from institutes of repute (NAAC accredited/NIRF ranked) for professional academic pursuits such as professional graduate courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.
- Applicants must have scored 85% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in standard 12th board examinations.
- Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,20,000 (Rupees Three Lakh Twenty Thousand) or less.
- Children of employees of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation & Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022.
KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022 BENEFITS:
Scholarship amount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year will be given to each selected scholar till completion of her professional graduation courses/degrees. The scholarship amount under Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 can be utilized only to cover academic expenses, including tuition fees, hostel fees (applicable only for on-campus hostel), internet, laptop, books, and stationery.
KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022: CHECK DETAILS HERE
SAKSHAM SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM FOR DRIVERS’ CHILDREN
Saksham Scholarship is a CSR initiative by Mahindra Finance, implemented by Synergie. Under the Saksham Scholarship initiative, scholarships will be provided to children of drivers.
Upto Grade 10
- Applicant is currently a student in school (grades 1-10)
- One of the parents is a driver (LMV or LCV) and holds a valid driving license
- The annual family income is less than or equal to ₹ 3 Lakh
- The applicant’s school is in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Telangana or Tamil Nadu
Scholarship: Scholarship per Student
- Grade 1 to 7: Rs 5,000
- Grade 8 to 10: Rs 8,000
- Grade 11 to 12: Rs 10,000
- Graduation: Rs 15,000
- Post-Graduation: Rs 20,000
