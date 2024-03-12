Home

Admission Alert: IIM Kashipur Doctoral Program 2024 Admissions Begin, Last Date To Apply 31 March

The gender diversity percentage for the batch is 27.8% females and 72.2% males.

Kashipur provides a wide range of fruitful areas for specialization under the Ph.D. program. (Image: Facebook/@IndianInstituteOfManagementKashipur)

IIM Kashipur Doctoral Program 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, a leading B-school in India, is accepting applications for its Ph.D. courses, including economics, finance, HR, public policy, and others. With a 100% placement track record, here is your chance to apply at IIM Kashipur before 31st March 2024. IIM Kashipur’s fully residential Ph.D. program 2024 is meticulously designed for professionals, providing essential skills to delve into complex management issues and seek candidates with outstanding academic backgrounds, intellectual curiosity, and the discipline to make significant scholarly contributions.

Kashipur provides a wide range of fruitful areas for specialization under the Ph.D. program among communication, economics, finance & accounting, IT & systems, marketing, operations management & decision sciences, OB & HR management, strategy, and lastly, public policy. The gender diversity percentage for the batch is 27.8% females and 72.2% males. Inviting the eligible candidates to the Kashipur campus, Abhradeep Maiti, Chairperson of admission, said, “To encourage scholars to conduct research will help them in scientific curiosity, societal or environmental ambitions, self-development (academic), and career prospects. The Doctoral Program offered by IIM Kashipur promises a robust blend of high-yielding areas for specialization curated for professionals. At IIM Kashipur, students will further upskill their capability of handling complex management-related challenges and make noteworthy scholarly contributions.”

With a 100% placement record, out of 19 scholars who secured the Ph.D. degree from IIM Kashipur, placed at IITs, IIMs, Jindal Global Business School, Alliance School of Business, Alliance School of Business, and others. Aspiring researchers can apply by visiting IIM Kashipur’s official website. The last date to fill out the application form is March 31st, 2024. Our faculty and doctoral scholars published 77 research articles in peer-reviewed journals. IIM Kashipur was associated with another publication in a reputed Financial Times Top 50 Journal (Journal of Business Ethics) in 2022–23. Besides, Kashipur has published 34 papers in A* and A category Scopus indexed journals like Annals of Operations Research, Behaviour and Information Technology, Business Strategy and the Environment, Computers and Industrial Engineering, Computers in Human Behavior, and many others.

According to the Scopus Database, the number of citations of IIM Kashipur research publications has increased from 621 in 2021 to 1426 in 2022. IIM’s research publications have risen from 26 in 2018 to 71 in 2022 and citations from 131 in 2018 to 1426 in 2022. IIM Kashipur has secured 19th rank among the top 50 Management Institutes/Colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 ranking released by the Ministry of Education. IIM Kashipur has also become the only IIM to get into the Top 50 in NIRF- ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) quotient, leaving behind other IIMs.

The eligibility for the PhD program 2024 at IIM Kashipur is:

1. A master’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

2. Five-year integrated Master’s Degree Programme in any discipline with at least 60% marks obtained after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

3. A professional qualification duly recognized by UGC/AICTE/AIU equivalent to a master’s degree (like CA, CS, CMA) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. 4. 4-year/ 8-semester Bachelor’s degree (B.E./ B.Tech./ B. Arch. Etc.) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. The programme also offers a fellowship of Rs. 37000 to Rs. 42000 per month, a contingency grant of Rs. 1.25 lakhs, and a conference grant of Rs. 3 lakhs.

