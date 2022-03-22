New Delhi: The admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 at Jamia Millia Islamia will commence from April 1, the university announced on Tuesday. In a notification, the central university said the eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes between April 1 and 30.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Resumes Physical Classes For Final-Year UG Students

"The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 will be available at the university website," the university said.

It said the admission schedule will be notified "shortly".