AEEE 2022 Result: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is likely to declare the results for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, (AEEE) 2022 phase 2 exams today, August 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the AEEE result, once released, through the official website — amrita.edu.

This year, the AEEE phase-1 exam 2022 was conducted between June 17 to 19, 202. Meanwhile, the phase-2 exam was held from July 31 to August 2, 2022. The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam consisted of 100 questions for 300 marks.

Below are the simple steps through which a registered candidate can download the AEEE 2022 Result and AEEE 2022 Scorecard.

How to Download AEEE 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at amrita.edu. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” AEEE Phase 2 Result.” Enter the login credentials such as email ID and date of birth and click on the submit option. Your AEEE 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of AEEE Scorecard 2022 and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Students must note that once the results are out, the counselling process will begin. As per reports, the last date to register is August 12, 2022. For more details, check the official website of AEEE.