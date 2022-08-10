AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 Download Link: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 today, August 10, 2022. All those candidates who have applied for AFCAT for the 02/2022 course commencing in July 2023 will be able to download AFCAT Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 80 Posts; Register Now at lichousing.com

This year, IAF will conduct the online AFCAT 02/2022 examination on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. The examination is being conducted to hire commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts. The exam will be conducted on in two shifts. The exam will be held from 9:45 AM to 11:45 AM. The second shift will be held between 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM. Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com; Applications Begins August 16

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 102 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Last Date, Notification Here

5 Easy Steps Download AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login option. Now click on the “AFCAT 02/2022 – CYCLE” option given under the Candidate login option. Enter your login details such as email id, password, and captcha code. Click on the login option. Your AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

For more details, check the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF).