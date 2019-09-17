New Delhi: AFCAT 2019 (2) Exam Results: The Indian Air Force has on Tuesday declared the results of Air force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) AFCAT 2019 (2) Exam on its official website afcat.cdac.in.

Aspirants, who had appeared for the AFCAT 2019 (2) Exam on August 24 and 25 this year, can log on to the website to check their results. Candidates on these two dates had appeared at 240 exam centres across the country in 111 cities

The IAF had conducted AFCAT 2019 (2) Exam fill up more than 184 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical and Non-Technical Branches.

How to find out AFCAT 2019 (2) Result:

First you need to go to the official website afcat.cdac.in. Then select your interview date and venue.

After that you can to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab and click on the link AFCAT 02/2019-Cycl.

When a fresh page will open, there students need to fill other details such as Email ID, password and Captcha Code. After that they can check their result and download a print copy for reference.

In a different notification, the Indian Air Force notified that the AFCAT 02/2019 supplementary exam (for Srinagar candidates only) will be held on September 25 and the admit card is available for download from the official website.

According to the notification admit cards of candidates have been sent to them on their registered email id and also by speed post. The exam was earlier scheduled on August 24. They now can download their admit cards on the official website of AFCAT.