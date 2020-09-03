IAF AFCAT 2020 Postponed: In a latest development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT 2020, by a month till October. As per the updates from the IAF, the exam would be conducted now on October 3 and 4, 2020. The IAF has issued a notification in this regard on afcat.cdac.in. Also Read - Boost to Air Defence: India to Acquire 2 More Phalcon Airborne Warning & Control Systems From Israel | All You Need to Know

As per earlier notification, the AFCAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from August 31, 2020. For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the IAF's official website.

In general, the AFCAT exam is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September for selection to Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

The IAF had released the Air Force Common Admission Test-1 result on March 17 this year. The exam was held on February 22 and 23. And those applicants who had cleared the written exam will now appear for the interview.