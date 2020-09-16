Indian Air Force has released the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 on its official website at afcat.cdac.in.afcat.cdac.in. Also Read - Indian Air Force STAR Exam Tentative Date Out: Exam Likely in Third Week of August | Read Details

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their AFCAT admit card online.

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 will be conducted on October 3, 4, and 5 October. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 31.

Candidates will have to login using their email ID and password to download their admit card.

Here’s how to download AFCAT Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions, ‘AFCAT admit card 2020’

Step 3: Enter your email ID, password, and security code

Step 4: Your AFCAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the download AFCAT admit card link and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link: https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

The AFCAT examination is held twice in a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).