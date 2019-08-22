AFCAT 2019: The Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) scheduled for this Saturday, August 24, at the Srinagar centre has been postponed, said reports on Thursday. A fresh date of the exam will be notified later. Meanwhile, the exam scheduled at Leh & Jammu centres will be conducted as per the schedule.

AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the world’s 4th largest Air Force. The IAF had released AFCAT 2019 admit card on August 5 on the official website.

The exam is held twice a year in the months of February and August to select Class I Gazetted officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

AFCAT is a gateway for candidates to join the IAF for both Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission/Short Service Commission in Ground Duties for both Technical and Non-Technical roles.

When selected for the training process through AFCAT, candidates have to undergo a 74-week training session if selected for Flying and Ground Duties. In case of Ground Duties for Non-Technical role, the training is of 52 weeks.

In 2018, AFCAT was conducted online for the first time since the exam was introduced. The online exam was followed by Air Force Selection Board Interview for those who cleared the online test.