AFCAT Exam 2021 Admit Cards: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday released AFCAT Admit Card 2021 on their official website. Now the registered candidates can check the admit card on the official website afcat.cdac.in. and download their respective admit cards. Candidates must note that the AFCAT Online Exam 2021 for the post of Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) will be held on 20, 21 and 22 February 2021. Also Read - IAF Recruitment 2021: 255 Vacancies Notified For Group C, Here's How to Apply

As per updates, the exam will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift starts from 09:45 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift starts from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM. Also Read - US-Based Lockheed Martin Signs MoU With HAL to Explore Cooperation in India's Aerospace Sector

AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Steps to download Also Read - Pune Airport to Remain Shut for 14 Days This Year | Check Dates, Reason Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT – afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Candidate Login’ tab given at the top of the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘AFCAT 01/2021- CYCLE’

Step 4: It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter E-mail ID and Password

Step 5: Click on ‘Login Tab’.

Step 6: Download AFCAT 1 Call Letter 01/2021 for future reference.