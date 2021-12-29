AFCAT Final Merit List 2022: The Indian Air Force has released the Final Merit List of Air Force Common Admission Test course (AFCAT) course(s) commencing January 2022. Those candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 from the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The selected candidates will be called for medical fitness round. The call letter will be sent to the postal address of all the candidates and its scanned copy will be sent on email for record.Also Read - UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Over 1500 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in | Registration Begins From Jan 3

The official notification issued by the Indian Air Force reads, "Candidates joining on 'Bond Basis' will be required to produce the Original/ Provisional Degree Certificate and original mark statements of all semesters/ years, 2 latest by 17 Mar 22 to the Training Wing Adjutant, Air Force Academy. On production of the proof of meeting all the eligibility criteria, the deposit of Rs.52509/- (Rupees fifty-two thousand five hundred and nine only) would be refunded in full. In case of failure to do so by 17 Mar 22, the training will be terminated and the cost of training would be adjusted against the amount deposited with AFA."

The CDAC IAF January course will start from January 22, 2022. Follow the steps given below to download the AFCAT Final Merit List 2022.

Step by Step Guide to Download the AFCAT Final Merit List 2022

Go to the official site of Indian Air Force, afcat.cdac.in. Click on the link that reads “Final Merit List course(s) commencing JAN 2022” link available on the homepage. A new PDF will appear on the screen. Save, Download AFCAT 2022 Final Merit List Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download their AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 from the link given below.

Click Here: Download AFCAT Final Merit List 2022