New Delhi: After cancelling states board exams following the decision of the Central government over the CBSE Board Exams 2021, now several states have started preparing for the various state-level entrance exams for undergraduate courses. In the meantime, some of the top universities such as DU, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia have informed how they will admit UG students to their various courses in the days to come. Many states are gearing up for their own CETs for admitting students to professional courses at state-run institutions. Students preparing for various entrance exams need to take a look at these state-level entrance exams such as UPCET 2021, OJEE 2021, TS EAMCET 2021, AP EAMCET 2021, KCET 2021 and MHT CET 2021.

UPCET 2021: The NTA has postponed the UPCET 2021 till further notice, It was earlier supposed to be held on June 15. Moreover, the NTA has also extended the application deadline for UPCET 2021. Now the students can apply for the exam till June 20. Candidates must note that the application correction window will remain open for them from June 21 to June 30.

Odisha JEE 2021: Due to COVID pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the application deadline of OJEE 2021 to June 15. Now the students can submit their application forms on the website ojee.nic.in. Students must note that the last date for payment of the application fee for OJEE is June 17.

AP EAMCET: The Andhra Pradesh has not decided anything till now on the Class 12 Board Exams. Moreover, the state government is yet to take a call on CETs as well. As per reports, the state is likely to hold the board exams.

MHT CET 2021: On June 8, the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra started the MHT CET 2021 registration for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture aspirants. Students those who are eligible and interested can apply for the exam up to July 7 at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. However, the details about other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of MHT CET exam will be announced separately.

Karnataka CET 2021: Students must take note that the registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2021, will start on June 15. The exam is being held for admission to professional courses every year and this year it will be held in August-end. However, the state government is planning to give relaxation in eligibility to students for this year’s exam due to COVID pandemic.

TS EAMCET: The Telangana government has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 till June 10. The exam will be held on July 5. Looking at the COVID pandemic, the state government on June 9 had cancelled the Class 12 final exams.