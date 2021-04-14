CISCE Latest Update: After Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the cancelation of the Class 10 Board exam and the postponement of Class 12 exams, social media was flooded with posts requesting other boards to cancel upcoming exams owing to the unprecedented rise in the COVID cases. According to the latest reports, the CISCE is likely to take a decision on ICSE and ISC Exams 2021 soon. The students who are preparing for ISCE and ISC are expected that the board’s decision will be in line with CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Exam Cancelled, Netizens Now Urge Other States To Call Off Board Exams, Share Funny Memes

We here at India.com are in constant touch with our sources and will be updating all the latest updates here. We request the students to bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest updates. The candidates are also asked to keep a check on the official website of CISCE on ICSE, ISC Exams 2021 latest updates. Though, CISCE board might take a decision in line with the CBSE board exams 2021. The class 10 exams might get cancelled while; class 12 exams may get postponed.

As per the current schedule, the ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021. The ICSE, ISC Exam date sheet was released on March 1, 2021.

Earlier today, the Central government cancelled the CBSE class 10 board examinations and Class 12 exams have been deferred because of a nationwide Covid surge. The announcement affecting over 35 lakh students followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting this afternoon with the Education Minister and top officers.

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exams for Class 12, which were to be held from May 4 to June 14, have been postponed, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in tweets. A decision will be taken on fresh dates on June 1, he said, adding that students will have at least 15 days’ notice before the exams.