New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the class 12 examination after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," the official statement said.

Earlier, students associated with various state boards moved the Supreme Court against holding of offline examinations. According to the reports, students belonging to 23 states, 2 union territories and three countries petitioned the top court to seek relief for the state board, NIOS, CBSE and CISCE exams in the country.

According to a India TV report, the plea, filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the chief of the India Wide Parents' Association, has sought directions against the conduction of offline examinations. "We have moved SC to seek relief for state board students, NIOS and Compartment students and have a uniform decision. We have sought directions to UGC for a formula for admission to Universities for non professional courses," Anubha Shrivastava Sahai told India TV.

The plea also demanded a possible formula for assessment and declaration of result. The petition sought a direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to devise a formula for the assessment of students for seeking admission to non-professional courses within a time frame.

After PM Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 examination, Anubha Shrivastava, came live on her Twitter handle and thanked the prime minister for taking this very important decision. She also added that other state boards should cancel the class 12 examinations in their respective states.

The students who have petitioned the apex court are from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand. Besides, many students belong to Chandigarh and Delhi, apart from Kuwait, Dubai and Nepal.