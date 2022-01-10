Ahmedabad: Ringing alarm bells, seven more persons were found infected with the novel coronavirus within the premises of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Monday, reported the livemint. The seven new cases added to a tally of 60 people who tested positive for COVID, including 31 students over the last 10 days.Also Read - Third Wave of Pandemic Expected to End By Mid-March: IIT-Kanpur Professor

During the last ten days, a total of 892 Covid-19 tests covering the institute’s faculty members, students, staff, community members and contractual staff were conducted, of which 67 tested positive, the dashboard read. Of the total 67 active cases in the IIM-A campus, 31 are students, eight faculty members, two on-campus, and eight off-campus staff members, and 18 community members. Also Read - CAT 2021 Results Announced at iimcat.ac.in: Engineers Dominate Toppers List, 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile

Since September 2020, a total of 532 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the IIM-A campus, of which 465 have recovered, according to the mint report. The dashboard was set up on 1 September, 2020. Also Read - CAT Result 2021 Likely to Release Today on iimcat.ac.in | Here's How to Download

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported 6,097 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 8,68,301, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,130, an official said. On Sunday, the daily addition to the tally, at 6,275, had breached the 6000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, while Monday’s rise was slightly lower than a day earlier, he pointed out.

(With inputs from agency)