JoSAA 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has launched its official website — josaa.nic.in. According to the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule issued by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay, the registration for the Counselling process is likely to begin from September 12, 2022. The JoSAA Counselling detailed schedule is likely to be released after JEE Advanced.

A candidate who secured a Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2022 is eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process. The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the JoSAA, to be held in online mode for the current year. All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institute. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on August 28

Check JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Important Dates

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Exam Date: August 28, 2022

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Result: September 11, 2022

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process: Monday, September 12, 2022

What is Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022?