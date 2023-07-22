Home

Age is Just A Number: Garima, Shilpa Become Civil Servants at 51, 43; Setting New Hope For Aspirants

The inspirational journey of Garima Sharma and Shilpa Saxena proves that the human spirit is unbreakable. It's never too late to start a transformational journey.

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” There are people who have proved that age is just a number and one can do anything and everything at any moment of their life. In the era of social media and GhatGPT, one can find such motivational stories that show people breaking the age barriers and doing something unexpected. Such inspirational stories usually take the internet by storm as it especially stuns millions of Gen Z.

India.com brings to you the success story of two officers that proved that women — irrespective of age — can conquer their dreams with firm determination and a clear vision. Hailing from Rajasthan, Garima Sharma and Shilpa Saxena, have proved that there’s no right or wrong that leads to the road to success. At a time when most people are contemplating retirement and comfort, these brave women took the decision to resume their studies and appear for the examination.

Garima Sharma became a Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) at the age of 51, while Shilpa Saxena passed the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exam at the age of 43, thus, setting examples for future generations.

Meet 51-Years-Old SDM Garima Sharma’s

In most of the government examinations, applicants up to the age of 40 are eligible to appear, with the exception for widowed women. But very few people, even at the age of 51, have the fortitude to follow their ambitions. Many people are reluctant to take competitive examinations because they believe they won’t be chosen because of their age. However, SDM Garima Sharma’s tale serves as motivation.

Garima Sharma worked as a teacher in various schools across Jaipur. Her spouse had always encouraged her to pursue her career. He wanted her to prepare for the government job. Sadly, in the year 2014, he passed away after battling a serious illness for two years.

“My late husband, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, continues to be a guiding force in my life. The years 2013 and 2014 were extremely challenging, and during that time, I decided to donate a part of my liver to him as he was suffering from a severe liver problem. My husband always encouraged me to become a government officer, but I never took it seriously. However, in his final moments, he urged me to pursue a government job. Having been an officer himself, he understood the significance of such a position. In 2014, after my husband’s passing, I made a vow to fulfill his dreams and decided to become an RAS officer,” News18 reported.

After the death of her husband, Garima’s determination became stronger, and she began preparing for competitive examinations with immense dedication and willpower. In 2016, she successfully cleared the school lecturer, college lecturer, and Rajasthan Administrative Services examination. Initially, she became a Tehsildar. As you know, the sky is the limit and it is the only positive way to upgrade your life. Garima, too, aimed for the highest post.

In 2018, she appeared again for the RAS examination and was granted age relaxation under the widow category. Adding more feathers to her hat, she successfully cracked the RAS examination in 2021 at the age of 51 and became the SDM of Bagoda, Rajasthan.

Shilpa Saxena Success Story Shilpa Saxena is yet another role model for everyone. Shilpa’s spouse passed away due to a heart attack in 2017. According to media reports, her husband has always been supportive of her education. He wanted her to become an officer, but she was always preoccupied with household responsibilities, so she never got the chance. At the age of 43, Shilpa made the decision to begin her preparations. She revealed that she had studied for 10 to 12 hours every day. Her daughters, who were cared for by Shilpa’s mother, were in Grades IV and VI, respectively, during the time of her preparations. Despite all of her difficulties, Shilpa cleared the RAS Exam. At present, she is posted as an additional Treasury Officer in Udaipur. No matter what our age or circumstances are, we can fiercely pursue our dreams. The inspirational journey of Garima Sharma and Shilpa Saxena proves that the human spirit is unbreakable. It’s never too late to start a transformational journey.

