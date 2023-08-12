Home

Age Limit and Number of Attempts for UPSC Civil Services Exams to be changed? Centre gives an answer

Will there be a change in the age limit and the number of attempts allowed with regard to the UPSC Civil Services Exams? Union Minister Jitendra Singh says this change is not feasible.

UPSC Exam Age Limit and Number of Attempts Rules will not change

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam is a national level competitive exam in the country for recruitment to the Civil Services of the Government of India. There are specific qualifications and guidelines for the UPSC Exam which includes the upper age limit of the candidates and the number of attempts they can take, to clear the exam. Will the age limit and number of attempts see a change? Union Minister has given his answer.

No Changes in Age Limit And Number Of Attempts for UPSC Civil Services Exams

In a parliamentary response, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has stated that changes in the provisions regarding the age limit and the number of attempts is not feasible and thus cannot be done. The Union Minister informed that this was considered by the Department of Personnel and Training, on the basis of the judgements passed by the Supreme Court of India in writ petitions filed by some CSE candidates and the views expressed by the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Age Limit for the UPSC Civil Services Exams

The lower age limit to sit for the UPSC Civil Services Exams is 21 years for while the upper age limit differs for different categories; it is 32 years for the candidates of the general and economically weaker section (EWS) Category, 35 years for the OBCs, Defence Services Personnel and Persons with Benchmark Disability and 37 years for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Number Of Attempts Candidates Can Take

An aspiring candidate from the General and EWS Category can take a maximum of 6 attempts to clear the examination. OBCs, Defence Services Personnel and Persons with Benchmark Disabilty have nine attempts to crack UPSC and the SCs and STs have unlimited attempts up to their maximum age limit.

UPSC Exam 2023: Educational Qualifications

Candidates who wish to attempt the UPSC Exam, must have the following educational qualifications. A candidate must hold a graduation degree from an Indian University established by law or educational institutions recognised by Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. If you are awaiting your final year result or studying in the last year of college, you are also eligible to sit for this competitive exam. If you are a medical student who has completed your MBBS course but are still doing your internship, you can also apply for the Civil Services; you will have to a submit a course completion certificate with your main application form.

