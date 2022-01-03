AGHC Recruitment 2022: Office of the Advocate General, under the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General and Law Officers Establishment Service Rule 2009, has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts such as Assistant Review Officer, Computer Operator Grade – A, Computer Assistant, Peon (Anusewak), Farrash, Bundle Lifter, Mali, Sweeper (Safaiwala), and others. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, aghcrecruitment.net. Eligible candidates can apply online till January 06, 2022, and send the hard copy of the application for the posts on or before January 17, 2022.Also Read - Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Stenographer, Other Posts; Apply Before Jan 31

Last Date of Online Application: January 06, 2022

Last Date of Offline Application: January 17, 2022

Exam Date: to be out soon

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Total: 92 posts

Additional Private Secretary (ENGLISH) (APS): 28 Posts

Assistant Review Officer (ARO): 29 Posts

Computer Operator Grade – A: 10 Posts

Computer Assistant: 6 Posts

Peon (Anusewak): 14 Posts

Farrash: 1 Post

Bundle Lifter: 1 Post

Mali: 1 Post

Sweeper (Safaiwala): 1 Post

Photostate Operator: 1 Post

Education Qualification

Additional Private Secretary (ENGLISH) (APS): Bachelor’s degree of a university established by law in India or qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto and minimum speed of 100 words per minute in English shorthand and 30 words per minute in English typing. Good Knowledge of Computer Applications is essential.

Bundle Lifter: Must have passed the class VIII examination.

Farrash: Must have passed the class VIII examination.

Peon (Anusewak): Must have passed the class VIII examination.

Sweeper (Safaiwala): Must have passed class V examination.

Photostate Operator: Must have passed class VIII examination and must possess experience of five years in operating photostate machine.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates may apply online through the website aghcrecruitment.net before January 06, 2022. The official notification reads, ”Complete printed online application form along with the self-attested documents, send it to “Chairman, Selection Committee,Office of the Advocate General, U.P., High Court Allahabad/Lucknow Bench, Ambedkar Bhawan, 69/35, P.D. Tandon Road, Prayagraj – 211017, Uttar Pradesh” by the speed post. Courier and other modes will not be accepted. Selection Committee/Office shall not be responsible for any postal delay.

To know more about the education qualification, age limit, other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Office of the Advocate General, U.P.

Click HERE: AGHC Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

Click HERE: Apply Online