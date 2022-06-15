New Delhi: Opposition to the Agneepath scheme of the central government for recruitment in the army has started in Bihar, Rajasthan, and UP. Demonstrations started at many places on Wednesday, the very next day after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the Agneepath scheme.Also Read - Lucknow PUBG Murder: Murkier Details Emerge, Family Claims PUBG Angle Cooked Up By Police

In Bihar, protesters blocked the railway track in Buxar, then set things on fire in Madipur in Muzaffarpur and blocked the road. Apart from this, there was a lot of ruckus in Ara too. Police and GRP also tried to convince the protesters, but they are adamant about the demand to withdraw the plan. Also Read - Doctor Goes Out To Treat Patient, Gets Kidnapped, Forcefully Married In Bihar’s Begusarai

A large number of youths also opposed the scheme in Ambedkar Nagar district of UP. In Rajasthan’s Jaipur too, youth took to the road and demanded the closure of the scheme. Also Read - Udaipur Witnesses Massive Footfall of Tourists in May

General VK Singh says – I do not know much about the plan

Will the structure of the army deteriorate due to the Agneepath scheme? On this question of the media, former Army Chief and Union Minister General VK Singh said that any new thing that comes is not known about it until it comes on the ground. I’m not part of the team that made this plan. I don’t know much about it. The plan has just seen announced, let’s see what happens on time and what doesn’t.

4 years recruitment plan in all three services

The Central Government has launched the Agneepath Recruitment Scheme on June 14 to recruit a large number of youth in all the three branches of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Under this scheme, the youth will have to serve in the Defense Force for 4 years. It is believed that the government has taken this step to reduce the budget of salary and pension.

NH-31 jam in Begusarai

At the same time, NH-31 was completely blocked at Har Har Mahadev Chowk in Begusarai. The protesters were demanding that the recruitment process under the Agneepath scheme should be canceled and the old recruitment process should be resumed, age relaxation of 2 years should be given, the CEE exam process should be done as soon as possible and the result of the Air Force Airman should be released as soon as possible.