Agnipath recruitment scheme: The Indian Navy started the registration for Agnipath recruitment scheme on 1 July. According to Indian Navy officials, 20 per cent of the candidates in the first batch of Agniveers for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme will be women. "20% of candidates will be women to form the first batch of Agniveers for the Agnipath recruitment scheme. They would be sent to different parts and branches of the Navy," ANI quoted Navy officials as saying.

Earlier, it has been reported that around 10,000 females have registered for the process within days of opening the portal. Post the registrations, the online application process for the Indian Navy would commence from June 15 to July 30.

This is the first time, the Indian Navy has allowed women to be recruited as sailors in the force who would also be deployed on warships as per operational requirements. However, the Navy is yet to finalise the final number of women among the 3000 naval 'Agniveers' that it will induct in 2022.

“Around 10,000 female candidates had registered themselves till Sunday,” government officials told news agency ANI.

The Navy is making arrangements at INS Chilka, the premier basic training establishment for sailors of the Indian Navy, on November 21. The establishment will also have facilities for training the women sailors there.

“The Agnipath scheme in the Navy will be gender-neutral. As we speak, 30 women officers are sailing on board frontline warships. We have decided that the time has come to recruit women sailors as well, and in all trades which will include women who will go to sea,” Navy officials had stated.