New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, all coaching institutes were ordered to remain shut in Haryana’s Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts. This comes after massive protests were witnessed in parts of Haryana earlier in the day against Agnipath as armed forces aspirants blocked roads and demanded that the scheme be rolled back.Also Read - Agnipath Dispute: Bihar BJP MLA Compares Protesters to Jihadis, Says They Have Nothing To Do With Patriotism
Here’s your 5-point cheatsheet to this big story:-
- In Fatehabad, a group of youth blocked the Lal Batti Chowk, while several others staged a protest on roads in Rohtak district.
- There was a heavy deployment of police at railway stations, including those in Ambala, Rewari and Sonipat in Haryana to prevent any untoward incident.
- Earlier in the day, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway witnessed a heavy traffic jam following a call for Bharat Bandh.
- A massive pile-up was seen on the expressway near the Sirhaul border on Monday as the officials were inspecting every vehicle to maintain law and order.
- The Centre had last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted in the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. On Thursday, it relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year as protests against the scheme intensified.