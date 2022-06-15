Guwahati: Chief Ministers of several northeastern states on Wednesday hailed the Central government for launching the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of youth in the armed forces. On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet had approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for youth to serve in the armed forces. Soldiers recruited under the scheme will be inducted into the forces as ‘Agniveers’.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 400 Junior Executive Posts at aai.aero| Check Salary Here

The 'Agnipath' model will foresee the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in army, air force and navy for four years, including six months of training. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh on Wednesday announced that the 'Agniveers' would be given special preference in state police jobs after serving the forces for four years.

Sarma tweeted: "PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has announced a pathbreaking scheme 'Agnipath' for recruitment into armed forces. Agniveers who will return after 4 years of service in the armed forces will be given special preference in Assam Police recruitment."

Hailing the new scheme, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted: “In a move which will make our armed forces more youthful, the Agnipath scheme will open the doors for the youth to join the country’s premier armed forces as Agniveers.

“Agniveers returning from Agnipath’ scheme will be given preference in the State Police/MR/IRB recruitment.” “We are excited about the unique program Agnipath’ for recruiting youth in the armed forces for 4 years. Grateful to Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi and and Hon Defence Min Shri Rajnath Singh for this opportunity to the Young, Youthful India,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Khandu said: “46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year, and the rallies for it will start in 90 days. The scheme is designed to ensure that our armed forces have a younger, fitter, diverse profile for facing future challenges.” Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has also hailed the Agnipath’ scheme and thanked the Prime Minister.