Agnipath Scheme Latest Update: The Indian Air Force on Friday started the selection process under the Centre's new Agnipath Recruitment Scheme with the opening of the registration window, a week after several states witnessed violent protests against the same. "Registration window to apply for #Agniveervayu is operational from 10 am today," the IAF said on Twitter. Those recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Important Dates, Selection Process

The registration process has begun on Friday (June 24) and will continue till July 5.

The online examination will be held on July 24.

The first batch of Agniveervayu would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online test, physical fitness test (PFT), adaptability test-I, adaptability test-II and medical examination.

Salary of Agniveers

The monthly salary of an ‘Agniveer’ in the first year of employment will be Rs 30,000.

Initially, the in-hand amount will be Rs 21,000 while the rest Rs 9,000 will go to a corpus with an equal contribution from the government.

Subsequently, the monthly salary in the second, third and fourth year will be Rs 33,000, Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000.

Each ‘Agniveer’ will get Rs 11.71 lakh as ‘Seva Nidhi Package’ on retirement which will be exempt from income tax.

Direct link to apply online for Agniveervayu Recruitment

Age, Tenure, Rank, Training Period

The age of an applicant must be between 17.5 to 21 years. “Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years,” said the IAF notification.

“Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950 for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain Agniveervayu beyond the engagement period of four years,” said the IAF notification.

The four-year tenure under the new scheme will include around two-and-half months to six months of training period.

The Agniveervayu will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment into the Indian Air Force, the notification said further. Selection of the Agniveervayu for further enrolment, if any, shall be at the discretion of the Indian Air Force, it added.

Agnipath Scheme: All You Need to Know

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme on June 14, the government had said that youth between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted into the defence forces for a four-year period, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the scheme with a number of opposition parties and military experts slamming it and contending the new scheme will adversely impact the operational capabilities of the armed forces. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for just the year 2022. The Army has said the new scheme will ensure a youthful profile of the defence forces and result in reduction of the average age of soldiers from 32 to 26 years over a period of time. The three defence service chiefs have strongly backed the scheme, which was unveiled after over two years of deliberations.

