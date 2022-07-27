Agniveer Girls Recruitment In Indian Navy: The recruitment of girls will also be done under the Agneepath scheme. The entry of girls into the Indian Navy will be on many posts like Engineer, Mechanic, Communication Department, Medical Assistant, and Sailor and they will be called Agniveer.Also Read - Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts Till July 30| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

What would the girls have to do for this? What are the age criteria? How and for which posts can they apply? Here we answer these common questions and share other useful information.

What did the Vice Chief of Naval Staff say?

According to Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, 20% of the seats in the recruitment under Agniveer will be reserved for women. After recruitment, women will be sent to different branches.

Let us tell you that some time ago relaxation was given in the age of male Agniveers and their age limit was reduced to 23 years. From next year it will be 21 years only.

Question: What will be the pattern of written exams?

Answer: The pattern of the written exam will be objective type. Questions will be asked from Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes.

Question: How will the students get the exam syllabus?

Answer: The syllabus and sample paper of the exam are provided on the recruitment website of the Indian Navy.

Click here to visit the Indian Navy website

Question: What is the application filling date for Agniveer?

Answer: There will be three categories in Agniveer MR – Chef, Steward, and Hygienist. You can apply for this from July 25 to July 30, 2022.

Question: What will Agniveer girls have to do in the physical fitness test?

Answer: 1.6 km run in 8 minutes

15 sit-ups/squats

10 sit-ups

Question: How much salary will Agniveer girls get?

Answer: 30 thousand rupees every month in the first year

40 thousand rupees every month for the second year

36 thousand 500 rupees every month for the third year

40 thousand rupees every month for the fourth year

Question: How to apply for Agniveer (MR)?

Answer: Go to the website

Click on NAVY Agniveer MR

Register

Login

Pay the fee

Click submit

You cannot register without Aadhar card.

Question: What will Agniveer girls get when they retire after 4 years?

Answer: Agniveer girls will get a chance to apply for a permanent job.

About 25 per cent of girls from each batch will be given permanent jobs.

30% of the salary will go to the corpus fund every month. The government will also put 30% money into it. After 4 years you will be given a service fund package of 10.04 lakh and applicable interest. There will be no tax on this.

Question: What will be the benefits during the job?

Answer: During the job, non-contributory life insurance of Rs 48 lakhs will be available.

If any Agniveer dies during the job, their family will be given Rs 44 lakh as one time grant.

Medical facility and canteen facility will be available in Army Hospital.

If any Agniveer is disabled during the job, then on the basis of the disability, the grant, i.e., money will be given as follows:

If the disability is 100%, then you will get 44 lakhs.

If the disability is 75%, then you will get 25 lakhs.

If the disability is 50%, then you will get 15 lakhs.

You will get this one time.