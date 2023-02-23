Home

Agniveer Recruitment: Army To Conduct Online Entrance Exam to Shortlist Candidates Before Physical and Medical Tests

Agniveer Recruitment: The Indian Army on Thursday announced an important change in the procedures for Agniveer recruitment. The candidates who register for the drive will be shortlisted through a computerised Common Entrance Exam (CEE) first and then will be called for physical and medical tests, according to an Indian Express report.

The online registration for the drive will be open on February 16 on the Join Indian Army (JIA) website, said a Senior Army officials in Pune. The candidates must note that the official further added that the registration window will close on March 15.

Notably, the registration process remains the same as earlier, and the candidates can either register using their Aadhaar Card or Class 10 certificate. The JIA website is now also linked with Digilocker for more transparency.

Agniveer Recruitment: Key Details

CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India.

The aspirants can select five exam locations and will be allotted one among their choices.

For online CEE, the fee is Rs 500 per candidate and half of the cost, Rs 250, borne by the Army.

According to the officials the online computerised CEE before the physical fitness test, physical measurement test and medical Tests would ensure that a much smaller number of candidates would be required to report for the recruitment rallies compared to the past.

Last year, the Army had said that the age bar of 23 years was a one-time relaxation given for the first Agniveer process. The army has also restored the upper limit for this year’s recruitment to 21 years, with the lower limit being 17 years and six months.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Under the PAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023, there are two categories of openings: technical and non-technical.

Candidates for the Agniveer Vayu Bharti 2023 must hold a 10th or 12th-grade diploma.

Make sure to verify the age requirements before registering because they are 17 to 22 years old as of the notification date for the IAF Recruitment.

The candidates must have diploma for the Technical Post after completing 12th grade in Science from an accredited school.

On agnipathvayu.cdac.in, you can complete the IAF Agniveer Vayu Application Form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.