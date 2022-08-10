Bengaluru: The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police will be held from November 1 to 3, 2022. As per a Defence statement, the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted at Manekshaw Parade ground here by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment Notification 2022 to Release Today; Apply For SI Posts in Delhi Police at ssc.nic.in

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army. The details of age, education qualification, and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army are given in the notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru on August 7, 2022, the statement read. It further said that the online registration is open from August 10 till September 7, 2022.

Candidates must register online by visiting the official website of Indian Army at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is to be noted that online registration is mandatory. The admit cards of successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered email between October 12 and 31, 2022.

(With Inputs From PTI)