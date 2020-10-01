New Delhi: Due to rise in Coronavirus cases, the Agra district administration on Thursday announced that religious places and educational institutions will remain shut till October 15. Earlier, School and college management had said that normal classes would resume from October 1. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape: Postmortem Report of Rape Victim Confirms 'Trauma' From Attempted Strangulation

Agra reported 57 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total number now stands at 5,760, of which 4,875 have been discharged. The number of deaths is 127, while the number of active cases has come down to 758, health officials said on Thursday. Also Read - Hathras: CM Yogi Must Resign, President's Rule Should be Imposed, Says Mayawati, Urges Centre to 'Send Him to His Place'

The District Magistrate has warned against crowding at sample collection centres, directing the authorities to carry out sampling without violation of social distancing norms. Senior police officials said those not wearing masks would be fined on the spot. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Doctors Haven't Confirmed Rape Yet, Forensics Report Awaited, Says Official | Section 144 Imposed in District

Shopkeepers too have been warned that their establishments would be closed if social distancing and mask-wearing norms are flouted.