Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-test, NTA changes NEET exam venue in Prayagraj; check new exam venue

NTA has made a important decision just few days before the NEET re-test exam. NTA has changed the venue of the examination for candidates scheduled to appear in Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/ahead-of-neet-ug-2026-re-test-nta-changes-neet-exam-venue-in-prayagraj-uttar-pradesh-check-new-exam-venue-8450938/ Copy

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card live: NTA NEET hall ticket by June 14; how to check at neet.nta.nic.in(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Re-test: Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has released an important update. Accordingly, NTA has changed the venue of the examination for candidates scheduled to appear at Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj (UP), for NEET(UG) 2026, to be held on June 21. The venue change has been made due to administrative reasons such as construction work and non-availability of electricity.

NTA changes NEET exam venue in Prayagraj; check new exam venue

The NTA NEET UG re-exam will now be conducted at the Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

“It has been informed by District Administration that due to administrative reasons like ongoing construction work, non-availability of electricity, the examination will be conducted in the adjoining building of University of Allahabad. Accordingly, based on the recommendations of the District Level Committee and the District Administration, the following change is made in the examination centre due to administrative reasons,” NTA in its official notice said.

NEET UG Re-test Exam Venue: Check Latest Updates here

Old Centre: Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre; University of Allahabad, Prayagraj Near Indian Press Chauraha, Opposite Chandrashekhar Azad Park Gate No.3 Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh-211002

New Centre: Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh -211002

It is to be noted that fresh admit cards have been issued to all such candidates and can be downloaded from the NTA official website only at https://neet.nta.nic.in by using their login credentials. Candidates with Admit Cards for old Centre will also be allowed to appear at the New Centre, with due verification. n case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026, she/he may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA https://www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

Delhi HC dismisses plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary blocking order imposed in connection with the NEET re-examination. According to the news agency ANI, Justice Tejas Karia observed that the reasons recorded by the government for blocking the platform were sufficient in the circumstances and rejected Telegram’s contention that the order suffered from procedural irregularities or lack of adequate reasons.”After considering all the arguments, we find that given the emergency nature, the reasons supplied are sufficient and the government has followed the procedure under Section 69A,” the Court held while upholding the Centre’s action, news agency ANI reported.