AHSEC 12th Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Saturday declared the scores of Class 12 Board exam 2019 shortly. Therefore, candidates who have appeared for the exam are expected to check the official website of AHSEC, i.e., ahsec.nic.in.

Follow the steps below to check your Assam HS Result 2019 at the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam HS Result 2019, i.e., ahsec.nic.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Assam HS Result 2019’.

Step 3: Now enter all the required details including your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results, download and take a printout of the same for further reference.