AI Chatbot ChatGPT Unable to Clear UPSC Exams: Report

ChatGPT VS UPSC CSE Exam: OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT has failed to clear the Indian Civil Services Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), one of the toughest in the world.

ChatGPT VS UPSC CSE Exam: Since its debut, ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has been constantly in the news headlines. This time, OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT has failed to clear the Indian Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest in the world, according to media reports on Saturday. To check its proficiency, Bengaluru-based Analytics India Magazine subjected it to clear the Civil service exams with questions ranging from topics such as Geography, Economy, History, Ecology, General Science, and current affairs.

The Magazine asked ChatGPT all the 100 questions from Question Paper 1 (Set A) from UPSC Prelims 2022, an IANS report said. “Only 54 of them were correctly answered by ChatGPT,” it reported. Even as ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited to September 2021, questions on current events were not answered properly. Meanwhile, ChatGPT also provided wrong answers for non-time-specific topics such as Economy and Geography.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that is developed by OpenAI. It was launched in November 2022. Since, then, the chatbot has gained tremendous popularity. It also cleared several exams in the US, including the US Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) and other MBA exams. It also managed to clear Google Coding Interview for Level 3 Engineers. ChatGPT is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences. Unlike most chatbots, ChatGPT cannot search the internet. Instead, it generates text using word relationships predicted by its internal processes.

“ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness,” as per Sam Altman, chief executive at OpenAI, news agency IANS reported. Besides the UPSC exams, ChatGPT reportedly also failed terribly in an examination designed for sixth graders in Singapore.

The Commission will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 on May 28, 2023. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be conducted on September 15, 2023. The UPSC CSE exam is conducted in three stages – prelims, mains, and personality tests. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

