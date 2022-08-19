AIAPGET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said it has extended the application deadline for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 till August 27. With this extension, the candidates now can apply for the AIAPGET entrance exam on the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in. The candidates must note that the last date to submit the application fee is August 28, by 11:50 PM. And after that, the NTA will open the AIAPGET application form 2022 correction window between August 29 and August 31, 2022.Also Read - When Will NEET UG Answer Key 2022 be Released? NTA Official Drops Big Hint

The candidates need to undertake the correction(s) carefully as further chance of AIAPGET form correction will not be provided. "Those candidates who have already submitted application with fees they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned," NTA said in a statement.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website– aiapget.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’

Complete the basic registration by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

Using the system generated application number, complete the AIAPGET application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Cross-check details and pay the application fee online

Submit the AIAPGET application form online

Download, save and print the confirmation page.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Application fee details

The application fee for the Unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Caste- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) is Rs 2,700. Moreover, for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the application fee is Rs 2,450. Candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and third gender category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800.

For the unversed, the AIAPGET entrance exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.