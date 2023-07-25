Home

AIAPGET 2023 Advance City Intimation Slip Out At aiapget.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

AIAPGET 2023: The advance exam city intimation slip for AIAPGET 2023 has been released by the NTA. Candidates can download the city slip from the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

AIAPGET 2023 exam is slated to be conducted on July 31.

AIAPGET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2023) exam. Candidates who applied for the AIAPGET exam 2023 for admission to various disciplines of Ayurveda can access the AIAPGET 2023 exam city slip by downloading it from the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in. Note that, the AIAPGET advance exam city intimation slip is not the hall ticket, it just specifies the allocated exam centre. It is a reminder for the candidates that the computer-based test (CBT) mode of AIAPGET 2023 exam is slated to be conducted on July 31.

According to the official notification, the AIAPGET 2023 admit card will be out soon on the official website. It is mandatory that the candidates carry the AIAPGET admit card 2023 to the examination hall along with a valid photo identity card for verification purposes. Applicants should rely solely on information provided by the official website of NTA. They should stay aware of misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

For the academic session 2023-24, AIAPGET exam is a single entrance examination for postgraduate AYUSH course including Unani, Siddha, All India and State quota seats for MD/MS Courses in Ayurveda, and Homoeopathy systems of medicine across AYUSH colleges/institutions, and deemed universities nationwide.

AIAPGET 2023: Steps To Check City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET or NTA at aiapget.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “City Intimation for AIAPGET recruitment examination 2023” link available.

Step 3: Post that, the AIAPGET city slip download link window will open.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 5: Submit and the city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the city allotted to you and download the slip.

Direct link to Download AIAPGET Exam City Slip 2023 is here.

In case of any difficulty, students can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or mail it to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

Furthermore, candidates should keep an eye at NTA website nta.ac.in and AIAPGET website aiapget.nta.nic.in/ regularly for the examination related updates and information.

