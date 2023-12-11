Home

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 LIVE: BCI AIBE XVIII Provisional Key at allindiabarexamination Soon; Direct Link

live

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 LIVE: Registered candidates can check and access the BCI AIBE XVIII Provisional Answer Key at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the provisional answer key for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) anytime soon. As per the official notification, the Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) on December 10 in around 150 exam centres in the country. Registered candidates can check and access the BCI AIBE XVIII Provisional Answer Key at allindiabarexamination.com. As per the previous year’s trends, the AIBE exam answer key is released the day after the date of the examination.

AIBE XVIII 18 Result 2023: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) at allindiabarexamination.com

or .

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) answer key and result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on BCI AIBE XVIII Answer Key.

