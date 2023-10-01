By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AIBE 18 Application Form 2023: BCI Extends Registration Deadline Till Oct 9; Check Revised Schedule
AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) 2023. The BCI AIBE 18 application process has been ex
AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) 2023. The BCI AIBE 18 application process has been extended till October 9, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official portal — allindiabarexamination.com.“Dear Candidate (s), It is hereby notified that online registration for AIBE- XVIII has been extended till 9th Oct 2023 and the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE-XVIII extended till 10th Oct 2023,” reads the official statement on the website. Earlier the last day to apply for the AIBE exam was September 30, 2023. Check AIBE-XVIII Registration dates, revised schedule, exam date, and other details here.
AIBE 18 Application Form 2023 – Check BCI AIBE-XVIII Revised Schedule
|Details
|Day
|Date
|Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII begins from:
|Wednesday
|August 16th, 2023
|Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII starts from:
|Wednesday
|August 16th, 2023
|Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on:
|Monday
|October 9th, 2023
|Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII:
|Tuesday
|October 10th, 2023
|Last Date of correction in Registration Form:
|Tuesday
|October 10th, 2023
|Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates:
|Friday
|October 20th, 2023
|Date Of Examination:
|Sunday
|October 29th, 2023
AIBE 18 Application Form 2023: How to Fill AIBE-XVIII Registration Details?
- Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India (BCI) AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration link AIBE XVIII.”
- Register yourself on the portal by entering your application name, and password.
- Now, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the application form.
- Pay the application fee. Upload the documents, if necessary.
- Submit the application form and take a copy of it for future reference.
