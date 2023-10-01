Home

AIBE 18 Application Form 2023: BCI Extends Registration Deadline Till Oct 9; Check Revised Schedule

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Correction Window Closes Soon; Check Qualifying Pass Percentage

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) 2023. The BCI AIBE 18 application process has been extended till October 9, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official portal — “Dear Candidate (s), It is hereby notified that online registration for AIBE- XVIII has been extended till 9th Oct 2023 and the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE-XVIII extended till 10th Oct 2023,” reads the official statement on the website. Earlier the last day to apply for the AIBE exam was September 30, 2023. Check AIBE-XVIII Registration dates, revised schedule, exam date, and other details here.

AIBE 18 Application Form 2023 – Check BCI AIBE-XVIII Revised Schedule

Details Day Date Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII begins from: Wednesday August 16th, 2023 Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII starts from: Wednesday August 16th, 2023 Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on: Monday October 9th, 2023 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII: Tuesday October 10th, 2023 Last Date of correction in Registration Form: Tuesday October 10th, 2023 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates: Friday October 20th, 2023 Date Of Examination: Sunday October 29th, 2023

AIBE 18 Application Form 2023: How to Fill AIBE-XVIII Registration Details?

Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India (BCI) AIBE at

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration link AIBE XVIII.”

Register yourself on the portal by entering your application name, and password.

Now, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee. Upload the documents, if necessary.

Submit the application form and take a copy of it for future reference.

