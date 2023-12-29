Home

AIBE 18 Final Answer Key 2023: BCI AIBE XVIII Result At allindiabarexamination.com(Soon); Direct Link, Passing Percentage

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the BCI AIBE XVIII Final Answer Key and BCI AIBE XVIII Result at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Correction Window Closes Soon; Check Qualifying Pass Percentage

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) soon. Along with the final answer key pdf, the Council will declare the AIBE 18 Result and scorecard. This year, the Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) on December 10 in around 150 exam centres in the country. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive exam can access the BCI AIBE XVIII Final Answer Key and BCI AIBE XVIII Result at .

The Council released the BCI AIBE XVIII Provisional Answer Key on December 12; the objection window for which remained open till December 20. “Dear Candidates The objection tracker is now available, and the objection window will remain open until midnight on 20th Dec 2023. If you have any objections regarding question paper of AIBE-XVIII, you can raise them through the objection tracker,” reads the official statement.

AIBE 18 Final Answer Key 2023(Direct Link to be active soon)

AIBE XVIII 18 Result 2023: How to Download?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below:-

Visit the official website of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) at allindiabarexamination.com

or .

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) final answer key and result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

AIBE XVIII 18 Result 2023: Passing Percentage Category-Wise

The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled Candidates. For more details, visit the official website of the Bar Council of India (BCI).

