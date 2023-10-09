Home

Education

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Ending Soon; Check Admit Card Release Date

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Ending Soon; Check Admit Card Release Date

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) today, October 9, 2023.

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Correction Window Closes Soon; Check Qualifying Pass Percentage

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) today, October 9, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the BCI AIBE 18 application form 2023 by visiting the official portal — allindiabarexamination.com. The last date of payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII is October 10. Throughout the examination process, it is crucial that you keep your mobile number and email address active and accessible. There is no provision for changing these details once registered. In this article, we will discuss about AIBE 18 exam date, timetable, how to fill up the application form, and other details.

Trending Now

AIBE 18 Registration Last Date 2023 – Check AIBE XVIII (18) Application Correction Window

Candidates will be allowed to edit/make changes to their registration form. The last date of correction in the registration form is October 10, 2023. Check the important dates below.

You may like to read

Name of the event Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII begins from: August 16th, 2023 Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII starts from: August 16th, 2023 Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on October 9th, 2023 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII October 10th, 2023 Last Date of correction in Registration Form: October 10th, 2023 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates: October 20th, 2023 Date Of Examination: October 29th, 2023

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 – Release Date And Time

Candidates will be allowed to download the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) admit card from October 20, 2023.

All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) Exam Schedule – Date And Time

This year, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the exam for the All India Bar Examination -XVIII (18) on October 29, 2023. If the payment of the fee is made through online (e-payment) and due to some difficulties, the candidate is not sure whether the payment is processed or not, then please go to menu click on “My Application” and check your transaction status to check whether your payment is successful or not. For more details, visit the official website —

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES