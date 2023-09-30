By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Correction Window Closes Soon; Check Qualifying Pass Percentage
AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination -XVIII (18) today, September 30, 2023. To complete the application process, candidates need to visit the official portal — allindiabarexamination.com. It is essential to provide accurate information during registration. Any false information found will result in the cancellation of your candidature. In the case of 80% disability, 20 minutes extra will be allotted to the candidate. In this article, we will discuss about AIBE 18 exam date, Qualifying Pass Percentage, timetable, how to fill up the application form, and other details.
AIBE 18 Registration Last Date – How to Fill Application Form?
To register for the AIBE (All India Bar Examination), candidates should start by visiting the official website. Once on the homepage, locate and click on the registration link. During the registration process, candidates will need to use their enrollment number and complete the AIBE application form. It’s important to upload a recent photograph and signature as part of the application and don’t forget to make the required AIBE registration fee payment. Finally, carefully review all the information provided in the form for accuracy before submitting it.
AIBE 18 Application Correction Window
Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to make changes to their application form. The AIBE 18 Application correction window will close on October 10, 2023.
AIBE 18 Exam Important Dates
Name of the Events
Check important Dates
Online Registration Begins
August 16, 2023
Payment Through Online Mode Begins
August 16, 2023
Online Registration Closes
September 30, 2023
Payment Through Online Mode Closes
September 30, 2023
Last Date Of Correction in registration form
October 10, 2023
Period Of Online Release Of Admit Card For Candidates
October 20, 2023
Date Of Examination
October 29, 2023
AIBE 18 Qualifying Pass Percentage
The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates.
