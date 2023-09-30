Home

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Correction Window Closes Soon; Check Qualifying Pass Percentage

AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination -XVIII (18) today, September 30, 2023. To complete the application process, candidates need to visit the official portal — allindiabarexamination.com. It is essential to provide accurate information during registration. Any false information found will result in the cancellation of your candidature. In the case of 80% disability, 20 minutes extra will be allotted to the candidate. In this article, we will discuss about AIBE 18 exam date, Qualifying Pass Percentage, timetable, how to fill up the application form, and other details.

AIBE 18 Registration Last Date – How to Fill Application Form?

To register for the AIBE (All India Bar Examination), candidates should start by visiting the official website. Once on the homepage, locate and click on the registration link. During the registration process, candidates will need to use their enrollment number and complete the AIBE application form. It’s important to upload a recent photograph and signature as part of the application and don’t forget to make the required AIBE registration fee payment. Finally, carefully review all the information provided in the form for accuracy before submitting it.

AIBE 18 Application Correction Window

Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to make changes to their application form. The AIBE 18 Application correction window will close on October 10, 2023.

AIBE 18 Exam Important Dates

Name of the Events Check important Dates

Online Registration Begins August 16, 2023 Payment Through Online Mode Begins August 16, 2023 Online Registration Closes September 30, 2023 Payment Through Online Mode Closes September 30, 2023 Last Date Of Correction in registration form October 10, 2023 Last Date Of Correction in registration form October 10, 2023 Period Of Online Release Of Admit Card For Candidates October 20, 2023 Date Of Examination October 29, 2023 AIBE 18 Qualifying Pass Percentage The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

