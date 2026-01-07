AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI AIBE XX results at allindiabarexamination.com (soon); final answer released, check direct link, steps to download

  • Home
Published: January 7, 2026 12:17 PM IST
AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to declare the AIBE 20 results anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can download the BCI AIBE 20 Result 2025 its official website allindiabarexamination.com. It is to be noted that the AIBE 20 final answer key has been released. “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key. All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalized accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key,” reads the statement on the website.

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2026 1:41 PM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI AIBE XX final answer key

  • Jan 7, 2026 12:25 PM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: List of Details Mentioned in BCI AIBE XX scorecard

    Name of candidate

    Candidate’s roll number

    Parent/ Spouse name

    Enrollment Number

    Exam qualifying status – PASS/ FAIL

  • Jan 7, 2026 12:23 PM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: Official website to check BCI AIBE XX results

    allindiabarexamination.com

  • Jan 7, 2026 12:22 PM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI AIBE XX results update

    “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key. All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalized accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key,” reads the statement on the website.

  • Jan 7, 2026 12:22 PM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: From where can I download BCI AIBE XX results?

    All those candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can download the BCI AIBE 20 Result 2025 its official website allindiabarexamination.com.

  • Jan 7, 2026 12:21 PM IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: Has BCI published AIBE XX results at allindiabarexamination.com?

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to declare the AIBE 20 results anytime soon.

