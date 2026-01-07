Home

Education

AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI AIBE XX results at allindiabarexamination.com (soon); final answer released, check direct link, steps to download

live

AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI AIBE XX results at allindiabarexamination.com (soon); final answer released, check direct link, steps to download

AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to declare the AIBE 20 results anytime soon.

AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to declare the AIBE 20 results anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can download the BCI AIBE 20 Result 2025 its official website allindiabarexamination.com. It is to be noted that the AIBE 20 final answer key has been released. “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XX examination will be published based on the final answer key. All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalized accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key,” reads the statement on the website.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.