Home

Education

AIBE 20 Result 2025(OUT): BCI AIBE XX results at allindiabarexamination.com (declared); 69.21% students pass, direct link, steps to download scores here

AIBE 20 Result 2025(OUT): BCI AIBE XX results at allindiabarexamination.com (declared); 69.21% students pass, direct link, steps to download scores here

Candidates can download the BCI AIBE 20 Result 2025 by visiting its official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the AIBE 20 results. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can download the BCI AIBE 20 Result 2025 by visiting its official website at allindiabarexamination.com. “We’re pleased to inform you that the results of the AIBE-XX examination are available now. Kindly log in to access your AIBE XX result,” reads the statement on the official website.

It is to be noted that the Bar Council of India conducted the All India Bar Examination-XX (AIBE-XX) on November 30, 2025, across 399 examination centres situated in 56 different cities of the country. A total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of a total of 2,51,968 candidates, a total of 1,65,613 male candidates, a total of 86,336 female candidates, and a total of 19 transgender candidates appeared in the All India Bar Exam-XX, reflecting wide participation from aspiring advocates across the nation.

Accordingly, the qualifying marks for General/OBC Category Candidates are 43 (45% of 95 marks after rounding off), and the qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD Category candidates are 38 (40% of 95 marks). “The overall pass percentage of All India Bar Examination-XX stands at 69.21%, indicating the performance standards achieved by the candidates,” reads the press release.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.