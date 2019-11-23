AIBE Result 2019: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) results were released by the Bar Council of India on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exam are requested to check their scores on allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE results are based on the final answer keys.

It must be noted that the AIBE exam 2019 was held on September 15, the tentative answer key of which was released online on September 16.

Here’s How to Check AIBE Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now enter all the login credentials.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future use.

About AIBE Exam:

The All India Bar Examination is an open book eligibility exam conducted by the Bar Council of India. Candidates aspiring to become lawyers and practice law in India can appear for this exam. This multiple-choice exam is held in 11 languages.